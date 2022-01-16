Tate High’s Trahan And Repine Compete In All America Classic In Orlando

Tate High School seniors Noah Trahan and Zane Repine played in the 2022 All America Classic game Saturday in Orlando.

The annual game, played at Camping World Stadium, showcases top high school players from across the county to college scouts while honoring those that have served in the armed forces or as first responders.

Trahan and Repine were members of the American team, which defeated the National team 28-27.

Pictured: Tate High School’s Zane Repine #52 and Noa Trahan #55 took part in the All America Classic game Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.