Tate High’s Trahan And Repine Compete In All America Classic In Orlando

January 16, 2022

Tate High School seniors Noah Trahan and Zane Repine played in the 2022 All America Classic game Saturday in Orlando.

The annual game, played at Camping World Stadium, showcases top high school players from across the county to college scouts while honoring those that have served in the armed forces or as first responders.

Trahan and Repine were members of the American team, which defeated the National team 28-27.

Pictured: Tate High School’s Zane Repine #52 and Noa Trahan #55 took part in the All America Classic game Saturday at Camping World Stadium  in Orlando. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 