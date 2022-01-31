Tate High Girls Weightlifting Team Competes In Districts, Regionals

The Tate High School Girls weightlifting team recently attended the FHSAA Class 3A District 1 Championships at Niceville High School and the Class 3A Region 1 Championships at Flagler Palm Coast High School in Saint Augustine.

The following athletes qualified for regionals in snatch:

Ashley Beddell

Addyson Chinchar

Lanie Brown

Sidney Forst

Finley Sheffield

The following athletes qualified for regionals in bench with clean and jerk:

Ashley Beddell

Natiya Williams

Emily Mills

Sydney Eaton

Advancement to the state championships will be announced later this week. The Tate High School Girls weightlifting team is coached by Brittany Dunson.

Pictured top: Tate’s competitors at Flagler Palm Coast High School for Class 3A Region 1 championships (L-R) Emily Mills, Sydney Eaton, Finley Sheffield, Lanie Brown and Ashley Beddell. PIctured below: District competitors at Niceville High School with Coach Brittany Dunson. Pictured bottom: Tate High School Girls weightlifting team. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.