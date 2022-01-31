Tate High Girls Weightlifting Team Competes In Districts, Regionals

January 31, 2022

The Tate High School Girls weightlifting team recently attended the FHSAA Class 3A District 1 Championships at Niceville High School and the Class 3A Region 1 Championships at Flagler Palm Coast High School in Saint Augustine.

The following athletes qualified for regionals in snatch:
Ashley Beddell
Addyson Chinchar
Lanie Brown
Sidney Forst
Finley Sheffield

The following athletes qualified for regionals in bench with clean and jerk:
Ashley Beddell
Natiya Williams
Emily Mills
Sydney Eaton

Advancement to the state championships will be announced later this week. The Tate High School Girls weightlifting team is coached by Brittany Dunson.

Pictured top: Tate’s competitors at Flagler Palm Coast High School for Class 3A Region 1 championships (L-R) Emily Mills, Sydney Eaton, Finley Sheffield, Lanie Brown and Ashley Beddell. PIctured below: District competitors at Niceville High School with Coach Brittany Dunson. Pictured bottom: Tate High School Girls weightlifting team. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 