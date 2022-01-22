SUV Goes Over Guardrail, Almost Crashes Into Creek

January 22, 2022

The driver of a KIA Sorrento traveled about 150 feet along a guardrail Friday afternoon, narrowly avoiding a crash into North Escambia creek.

The vehicle was discovered on a guardrail, one tire hanging over a culvert above Canoe Creek on Highway 168, just west of Pine Barren Road in Bratt.

There was no one around the vehicle when first responders arrived, but the uninjured driver returned a short time later. The crash was reported by a passerby just after 4 p.m., but the vehicle had been there long enough to be cold.

The driver was apparently headed westbound on Highway 168 when she cross the center line, ran off the roadway and collided with the guardrail.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

