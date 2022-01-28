Several North Escambia Railroad Crossing Closures Planned For Next Week, Including Quintette Road

There will be temporary closures of several CSX railroad crossings beginning Monday in the North Escambia area.

The temporary closures will be at the railroad crossings as follows:

Quintette Road (detoured to Highway 90)

Barth Road

Brickyard Road

Cottage Hill

Fairground Road

Daffin Road

“The roads above will be temporarily closed at different times throughout the closure period depending on maintenance schedule,” according to a news release from Escambia County. Specific dates and times have not been provided.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.