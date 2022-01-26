Sara Louvaughn Owens

January 26, 2022

Mrs. Sara Louvaughn Owens, age 87, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at her Flomaton residence.

Mrs. Owens was born in Caravelle, FL and had been a resident of Flomaton since 1985, coming from Century, FL. She loved children, books and animals. She worked for a time as a daycare worker at Flomaton First Baptist Church Daycare Center. She also enjoyed fishing. Mrs. Owens was a member of Century First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Owens, Jr.; and a brother, Charles Sansom.

She is survived by four sons, Fred (Sharon) Owens, Terrance (Cynthia) Owens, Darrell (Kim) Owens, and Tracy Owens, all of Flomaton, AL; one daughter, Sandra (Donnie) Hastings of Brewton, AL; two brothers, John (Martha) Sansom of Flomaton, AL and Michael “Mickey” Sansom of Flomaton, AL; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Flomaton Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 with Rev. Ricky Tedder officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. service time on Thursday at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Colby Owens, David Owens, T.J. Owens, Kyle Owens, Eric Woods, and Kayden Owens.

Honorary Pallbearers: Chris Allen, Anthony Ferraro, Jonathan Allgood, Cameron Fillingim, and Donny Travis.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 