Sara Louvaughn Owens
January 26, 2022
Mrs. Sara Louvaughn Owens, age 87, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at her Flomaton residence.
Mrs. Owens was born in Caravelle, FL and had been a resident of Flomaton since 1985, coming from Century, FL. She loved children, books and animals. She worked for a time as a daycare worker at Flomaton First Baptist Church Daycare Center. She also enjoyed fishing. Mrs. Owens was a member of Century First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Owens, Jr.; and a brother, Charles Sansom.
She is survived by four sons, Fred (Sharon) Owens, Terrance (Cynthia) Owens, Darrell (Kim) Owens, and Tracy Owens, all of Flomaton, AL; one daughter, Sandra (Donnie) Hastings of Brewton, AL; two brothers, John (Martha) Sansom of Flomaton, AL and Michael “Mickey” Sansom of Flomaton, AL; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Flomaton Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 with Rev. Ricky Tedder officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. service time on Thursday at Flomaton Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Colby Owens, David Owens, T.J. Owens, Kyle Owens, Eric Woods, and Kayden Owens.
Honorary Pallbearers: Chris Allen, Anthony Ferraro, Jonathan Allgood, Cameron Fillingim, and Donny Travis.
