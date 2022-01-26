Sara Louvaughn Owens

Mrs. Sara Louvaughn Owens, age 87, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at her Flomaton residence.

Mrs. Owens was born in Caravelle, FL and had been a resident of Flomaton since 1985, coming from Century, FL. She loved children, books and animals. She worked for a time as a daycare worker at Flomaton First Baptist Church Daycare Center. She also enjoyed fishing. Mrs. Owens was a member of Century First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Owens, Jr.; and a brother, Charles Sansom.

She is survived by four sons, Fred (Sharon) Owens, Terrance (Cynthia) Owens, Darrell (Kim) Owens, and Tracy Owens, all of Flomaton, AL; one daughter, Sandra (Donnie) Hastings of Brewton, AL; two brothers, John (Martha) Sansom of Flomaton, AL and Michael “Mickey” Sansom of Flomaton, AL; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Flomaton Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 with Rev. Ricky Tedder officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. service time on Thursday at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Colby Owens, David Owens, T.J. Owens, Kyle Owens, Eric Woods, and Kayden Owens.

Honorary Pallbearers: Chris Allen, Anthony Ferraro, Jonathan Allgood, Cameron Fillingim, and Donny Travis.