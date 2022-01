Register Now For Family Math Night At Beulah Middle School

Beulah Middle School will hold a Family Math Night on January 25 from 5:30 until 6:30 in the school cafeteria.

Dinner will be served; parents are asked to RSVP on the school website so plenty of pizza can be ordered.

There will be math games, prizes, refreshment, family fun and a chance to learn about accelerated math courses.