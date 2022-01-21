Regional Roundup In Molino Still Happening, Perdido Landfill And Oak Grove Center Open On Saturday

Friday’s county closures due to the threat of winter weather will have no impact on waste services activities for Saturday. There is no inclement weather forecast for Saturday.

On Saturday, the Perdido Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Oak Grove Citizens Convenience Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Regional Roundup planned for Saturday at Molino Park Elementary School will go on as planned.

Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, all free of charge. Proof of Escambia County residency is required to participate in Regional Roundup, such as a driver’s license, power bill or voter registration card. This is a residential drop-off program only; no commercial waste accepted. Simply drive up and materials will be unloaded for you – no need to get out of your vehicle.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until noon in the school parking lot at 899 Highway 97.

Items accepted include:

Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)

Printers and copiers

TVs and remotes

DVD players

Gaming systems

Fax machines

Stereo systems

Cell phones and telephones

Paint (up to 20 gallons)

Fuel (up to 10 gallons)

Waste oil (up to five gallons)

Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)

Tires (up to four per vehicle)

Antifreeze

Oil filters

Lubricants and greases

Solvents

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)

Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries

Propane bottles

Pool cleaners

Household cleaners

Items NOT accepted include: