Regional Roundup In Molino Still Happening, Perdido Landfill And Oak Grove Center Open On Saturday
January 21, 2022
Friday’s county closures due to the threat of winter weather will have no impact on waste services activities for Saturday. There is no inclement weather forecast for Saturday.
On Saturday, the Perdido Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Oak Grove Citizens Convenience Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Regional Roundup planned for Saturday at Molino Park Elementary School will go on as planned.
Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, all free of charge. Proof of Escambia County residency is required to participate in Regional Roundup, such as a driver’s license, power bill or voter registration card. This is a residential drop-off program only; no commercial waste accepted. Simply drive up and materials will be unloaded for you – no need to get out of your vehicle.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. until noon in the school parking lot at 899 Highway 97.
Items accepted include:
- Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)
- Printers and copiers
- TVs and remotes
- DVD players
- Gaming systems
- Fax machines
- Stereo systems
- Cell phones and telephones
- Paint (up to 20 gallons)
- Fuel (up to 10 gallons)
- Waste oil (up to five gallons)
- Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)
- Tires (up to four per vehicle)
- Antifreeze
- Oil filters
- Lubricants and greases
- Solvents
- Pesticides
- Fertilizers
- Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)
- Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries
- Propane bottles
- Pool cleaners
- Household cleaners
Items NOT accepted include:
- Commercial waste
- Electronics that have been gutted
- Appliances, including fans and air conditioners
- Household garbage
- Yard debris or limbs
- Scrap metal
- Medical waste
- Medications
- Furniture and mattresses
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
