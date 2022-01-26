Power Outage Planned For Southern Pine Customers East Of Atmore Thursday

Power will be off for several hours Thursday morning for Southern Pine Electric Cooperative customers on the east side of Atmore.

Power will be off from 9 a.m. until around noon on areas on and off Highway 31 near the Atmore Municipal Airport including Bratt Road, Beacon Lane, Nichols Avenue, Florida Highway, Airport Road, Chapman Road, Pouncey Road and Tumbling Lane.

The outage is for maintenance upgrades, and the power lines must be de-energized so the work can be performed, according to Southern Pine.

