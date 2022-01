Portion Of Detroit Boulevard To Be Closed For About Two Months

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Detroit Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from Kingfisher Way to Fowler Avenue.

Construction crews will be installing new force main and sewer in the neighborhood. Traffic will be detoured to Nine Mile Road.

The project is expected to two two months and be completed by Match 4, 2022.

Click map to enlarge. NorthEscambia.com graphic.