Pickup Truck Overturns Into Molino Creek; Driver Uninjured

A driver escaped injury when their pickup truck overturned off a bridge in to a creek Tuesday afternoon in Molino.

The driver lost control on a dirt portion of Cedartown Road southwest of Jahaza Road about 12:30 p.m. The truck came to rest on its side next to a small bridge. The driver was reportedly able to crawl out of the truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.