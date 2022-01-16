Parades To Honor Dr. King In Cantonment, Atmore

January 16, 2022

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parades will be held Monday in Atmore and Cantonment, while the Pensacola parade has been canceled.

Cantonment

The 15th Annual Cantonment MLK Parade will line-up at 3 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. The parade will begin at 4 p.m.

There are no entry fees required, but it is required that entries have plenty of candy or trinkets for children, and organizers are asking that each car or float display a symbol or picture that pertains to the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Floats, cars, horses and motorcycles are welcome.

For more information, call (850) 390-1912.

Pensacola

The 2022 Pensacola MLK Parade was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Atmore

The Atmore MLK Day Parade will line up at 9 a.m. at the Atmore City Hall and roll at 10 a.m. to Houston Avery Park for a program and lunch. Scheduled participants include the Northview High School NJROTC. Grand Marshal for the parade is Bishop Daryl North, pastor of Empowerment Tabernacle. Guest speaker for the program will be Judge Karean Reynolds.

Pictured: A previous MLK Day Parade in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.file com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 