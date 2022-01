No Serious Injures In Highway 95A Rollover Wreck

There were no serious injuries in a rollover wreck Friday on Highway 95A south of East Roberts Road.

The crash involved two cars, with a Chevrolet Cruze coming to rest upside down. Both drivers refused transport by Escambia County EMS.

The Ensley Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.