No Injuries When Driver Hits ECSO Deputy’s Vehicle On Highway 29

January 31, 2022

There were no injuries in a minor wreck involving an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 30-year deputy was traveling southbound on North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) in the inside lane.  The 19-year old driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound in the outside lane when he attempted to change lanes.

The Altima traveled directly into the path of the ECSO patrol vehicle, FHP said.

Troopers said there were no injuries and minimal damage to both vehicles.

