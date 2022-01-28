Nine Mile, Highway 29 Corridor Project Is Finally Complete, FDOT Says

The Florida Department of Transportation says Nine Mile Road and Highway 29 are now complete.

The $100 million corridor improvement project included the widening and improvement of Nine Mile Road in different sections from Highway 29 to Beulah Road. Work on Highway 29 was from East 10 Mile Road to I-10.

When announced in 2016, the Nine Mile Road project that was due to be completed in 2019 faced several delays — including Hurricanes Michael and Sally plus other tropical systems.

For more aerial photos, click to tap here.

Photos courtesy FDOT for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.