New Beulah Fire Station Groundbreaking May Happen As Soon As May

January 7, 2022

Escambia County hopes to break ground on the new Beulah Fire Station in May, according to an update from District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh.

“The glacially slow process of building the new fire station in Beulah has consumed the first five full years of my time on the Board of County Commissioners,” Bergosh wrote. “But we’re finally on the brink of moving this project forward.”

After a three-year process to acquire the property, funding is in place for construction.

The Development Review Committee process, Building Inspections review and starting to advertise for bids is expected to be completed by March 8, with bids opened by April 8. With bid approval by the BOCC in April, a May groundbreaking can be scheduled.

If everything goes as planned, the new Beulah Fire Station will be completed by June 30, 2023.

A paid fire crew has staffed the current Beulah Fire Station since October 2021 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Volunteers cover responses at other times.

Pictured: The current Beulah Fire Station. File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 