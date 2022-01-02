Molino Resident Drayton Smith Named Director Of Ministry Village At Olive

Molino resident Drayton Smith is the new executive director of the Ministry Village at Olive.

An Escambia County native, Smith grew up in Cantonment. He has served as an associate pastor and lead pastor, and most recently served as the director of major gifts at Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola. Smith will oversee the five programs of Ministry Village at Olive – the Charis House, Tender Hearts Caring Hands, The Most Excellent Way, the Ministry Village Bargain Center, and the Ministry Village Early Learning Center.

Smith said is looking forward to building relationships and sharing the “what” and “why” of Ministry Village with the community.

“When Drayton met with the board, we could sense his passion for serving others and the community. I believe Drayton’s focus on building and cultivating relationships will resonate throughout Ministry Village and our community for years to come,” said Stephen Newsome, board chairman for the Ministry Village.

Drayton and his wife Milissa have five children, one grandson, and two daughters-in-law. They enjoy life on their small Molino farm with their cows, horses, chickens and dogs.

Ministry Village at Olive, Inc. was founded in Pensacola in 2008. The mission of Ministry Village at Olive is to put the words of Jesus into action throughout our community – “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:40, NIV)

Pictured: Drayton Smith and his wife Milissa. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.