Molino Man Threatened To Kill Woman With Knife, Threw Sink At Vehicle: ECSO Says

January 5, 2022

A Molino man allegedly threatened to kill a woman and threw a sink at a vehicle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Albert Shawn Fillingim, 51, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Fillingim allegedly threatened a female while holding a knife in his hand at her place of employment just after she was dropped off by a friend. She said he attempted to stab a tire of the friend’s vehicle as it pulled away, and he made several threats to kill her, according to an arrest report.

The report states Fillingim was caught on video as he threw a metal sink at the departing vehicle, with the sink striking the top of the vehicle before sliding down the front.

Fillingim remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $50,000.

Written by William Reynolds 

 