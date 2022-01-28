Molino Man Flees As State Trooper Attempts Traffic Stop

January 28, 2022

A Molino man was arrested after allegedly fleeing in his vehicle from a state trooper Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin Ashton Pippins, 25 was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and siren active, and driving while license suspended as a habitual offender.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on Pippins’ vehicle on Highway 29 at North Tate School Road.

“The car fled,” FHP Lt. Jason King said. “For safety, our trooper decided not to pursue.”

King said Pippins was later located in the area of Filly Road and Kingsfield Road and taken into custody.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond on Thursday.

Written by William Reynolds 

 