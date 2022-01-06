Molino Man Charged With Flomaton Christmas Day Burglary

January 6, 2022

A Molino man suspected of a Christmas Day burglary in Flomaton has been arrested in Alabama.

Richard Allen Newcomer, 39, was charged with third degree burglary by the Flomaton Police Department.

The suspect, identified by FPD as Newcomer, is seen in a surveillance video backing up a car to an open garage door, entering the structure and checking two large boxes, including a Vizio television box. Both boxes appear  empty. The suspect then wanders around the mostly empty garage area.

Newcomer was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton. According to jail records, he remained in jail Thursday without bond.

Images courtesy Flomaton Police Department for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 