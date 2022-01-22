Mary Ellen Ray

January 22, 2022

Ms. Mary Ellen Ray, age 24, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Atmore, Alabama. She was born in Birmingham, AL; and has resided most of her life in Atmore, AL.

She valued her time she got to spend with her family. She loved to music and dancing. She always had a vibrant personality, a very contagious smile. She enjoyed watching movies all the time.

She is preceded in death by her one sister, Angela Ray, grandfather, Jimmy Ray, and grandparents, David and Ellen Allen.

She is survived by her parents, Joe and Jeni Ray, of Atmore, AL; beat friend and sister, Marina Whatley, grandmother, Mary Ray, of Atmore, AL; numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Robinsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Glenn Webber officiating.

Burial will follow at Little Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Woods, Dean Smith, Willie Warren, Bob Andrews, Mark Dorriety, and Brandon Smith.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 