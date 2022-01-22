Mary Ellen Ray

Ms. Mary Ellen Ray, age 24, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Atmore, Alabama. She was born in Birmingham, AL; and has resided most of her life in Atmore, AL.

She valued her time she got to spend with her family. She loved to music and dancing. She always had a vibrant personality, a very contagious smile. She enjoyed watching movies all the time.

She is preceded in death by her one sister, Angela Ray, grandfather, Jimmy Ray, and grandparents, David and Ellen Allen.

She is survived by her parents, Joe and Jeni Ray, of Atmore, AL; beat friend and sister, Marina Whatley, grandmother, Mary Ray, of Atmore, AL; numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Robinsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Glenn Webber officiating.

Burial will follow at Little Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Woods, Dean Smith, Willie Warren, Bob Andrews, Mark Dorriety, and Brandon Smith.