Learn How To Start Your Spring Garden At Free Master Gardener’s Program

UF/IFAS Extension Escambia Master Gardener volunteers will host a program “Starting Your Spring Garden” next month.

The program will take place on February 3 at noon at the Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Avenue in Pensacola. Registration will open at 11:30 a.m.

Participants in the free program will learn about tips and tricks for planting warm season edibles.