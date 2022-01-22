Lawn Care Company’s Trailer And Equipment Stolen From Bristol Park

A local lawn care company’s trailer with all of their equipment was stolen Thursday night.

JR’s Classic Cuts Lawn Care said the trailer was stolen from Joshua Drive in the Bristol Park area. The trailers contained equipment that included two Gravely zero-turn mowers. There was a large business sign on the back of the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sherriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.