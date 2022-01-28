Jay High Gym Dedicated As ‘John Clarence Smith Gymnasium’ In Honor Of Legendary Coach

The Jay High School gym was renamed the “John Clarence Smith Gymnasium” during a Thursday night ceremony.

Smith, now 96-years old, is a legendary coach and an iconic figure in the community.

He coached the Jay Royals for 36 seasons, from 1951 to 1989, with 613 career wins.

Smith graduated from Jay High School as salutatorian in 1944. The World War II veteran was an educator in Santa Rosa County for 38 years.

In 1991, he was inducted as a charter member of the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Players from four decades were on hand for the celebration.

Photos: The John Clarence Smith Gymnasium dedication ceremony Thursday night. Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.