Grace Fellowship Offering Upward Sports Flag Football And Cheerleading Program

Grace Fellowship in Atmore will be hosting an Upward Sports flag football and cheerleading league, and an early bird registration rate is available through this week.

This spring, they will offer flag football and cheerleading for grades K-6. Practices will be held on Thursday afternoons and evenings from March 24-May 12, and games will be played on Saturday mornings April 9-May 14.

“This is not in competition with anyone else but simply an alternative to allow kids to have something to do that isn’t revolving around a screen,” said Youth Pastor Jonathan McMath from Grace Fellowship. “Our hope is that through this program kids can break down barriers and build up relationships with one another while also learning basic skills in sports.”

The early bird registration cost is $89 until January 22, then increasing to $99. The deadline to register is February 5. The cost includes uniforms and other necessities.

To register, click or tap here. For more information, call (251) 236-4463.