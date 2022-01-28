From A Mayor To A Sheriff, Guest Readers Help Celebrate Literacy Week In Escambia County

January 28, 2022

The Escambia County School District is continuing to celebrate Literacy Week with activities and events at schools across the district.

Many schools have had guest readers throughout the week.

Thursday, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell read to students at Byrneville Elementary School, where it was also “alien day”.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and Commander Andy Hobbs read to a kindergarten class at Beulah Elementary School where students were celebrating the 100th day of school.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 