From A Mayor To A Sheriff, Guest Readers Help Celebrate Literacy Week In Escambia County

The Escambia County School District is continuing to celebrate Literacy Week with activities and events at schools across the district.

Many schools have had guest readers throughout the week.

Thursday, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell read to students at Byrneville Elementary School, where it was also “alien day”.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and Commander Andy Hobbs read to a kindergarten class at Beulah Elementary School where students were celebrating the 100th day of school.

