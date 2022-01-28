Frigid Air Moving In; Lows In The 20s, Wind Chills In The Teens

January 28, 2022

A dry cold front on Friday will bring a strong north wind and cold temperatures into the weekend. With a low in the middle 20s and wind gusting up to 20 mph, the wind chill — the feels like temperature — will be in the teens by Saturday morning. Even with sunny skies, highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the mid 40s with a strong north wind.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 