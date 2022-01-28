Frigid Air Moving In; Lows In The 20s, Wind Chills In The Teens

A dry cold front on Friday will bring a strong north wind and cold temperatures into the weekend. With a low in the middle 20s and wind gusting up to 20 mph, the wind chill — the feels like temperature — will be in the teens by Saturday morning. Even with sunny skies, highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the mid 40s with a strong north wind.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.