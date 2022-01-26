Former Santa Rosa Sheriff Lieutenant Indicted On Wire Fraud Charges

A former Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is now facing federal charges.

Scott Haines is charged with four counts of wire fraud and with making fraudulent statements.

Haines allegedly stole over $10,000 from an elderly woman after she allowed him to have power of attorney over her, replacing a family member. He was allegedly in his SRSO uniform when he escorted the woman to her attorney’s office.

Haines allegedly evicted persons for the woman’s property and deposited their rental payment in his personal bank account. He also, an indictment alleges, arranged to inherit the woman’s money upon her death.

Haines was demoted from captain to lieutenant following a 2020 sexual harassment investigation. He retired last year after an internal affairs investigation.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $40,500 bond, according to jail records.

Photo: Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office. Under Florida law, Haines’ mugshot was exempt from release.