Food Distribution Set For Saturday In Molino; Free Pizza Party On Sunday

January 13, 2022

A food giveaway will be held Saturday in Molino, and the Molino Fellowship Ministry has increased their capacity to provide more groceries for the community.

The 10 a.m. distribution will take place at Molino Chapel, 6954 Nicholson Drive.

“Since our start in November, we have provided over 1,000 area families with fresh vegetables, meats, and can goods,” said Dr. Guy Heath, the pastor who coordinates the community program. “We provide a healthy variety from fresh fruits and vegetables to family size pork roast this month.”

The Saturday food distribution will be followed Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. with a pizza party fellowship open to the community.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 