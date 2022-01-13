Food Distribution Set For Saturday In Molino; Free Pizza Party On Sunday

A food giveaway will be held Saturday in Molino, and the Molino Fellowship Ministry has increased their capacity to provide more groceries for the community.

The 10 a.m. distribution will take place at Molino Chapel, 6954 Nicholson Drive.

“Since our start in November, we have provided over 1,000 area families with fresh vegetables, meats, and can goods,” said Dr. Guy Heath, the pastor who coordinates the community program. “We provide a healthy variety from fresh fruits and vegetables to family size pork roast this month.”

The Saturday food distribution will be followed Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. with a pizza party fellowship open to the community.