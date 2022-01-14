Fire Sparked By Candle Destroys Ensley Home; Dog Revived

January 14, 2022

Fire that destroyed a home in Ensley Thursday afternoon is being blamed on a candle.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to North Ensley Street about 2:20 p.m. to find flames and smoke from the back part of the wood frame home.

The occupants were alerted by working smoke detectors and were able to escape without injury. A small dog was found inside the home and was resuscitated before being reunited with its family.

According to ECFR, the cause of the fire was a lit candle that fell onto a mattress.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 