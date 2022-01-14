Fire Sparked By Candle Destroys Ensley Home; Dog Revived

Fire that destroyed a home in Ensley Thursday afternoon is being blamed on a candle.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to North Ensley Street about 2:20 p.m. to find flames and smoke from the back part of the wood frame home.

The occupants were alerted by working smoke detectors and were able to escape without injury. A small dog was found inside the home and was resuscitated before being reunited with its family.

According to ECFR, the cause of the fire was a lit candle that fell onto a mattress.