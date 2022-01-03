Expect Airport Boulevard Road Construction Through Spring

Construction activities are scheduled to begin this week on Airport Boulevard in Escambia County.

Improvements include milling and resurfacing the roadway from west of North Palafox Street to Davis Highway, installing new pedestrian signals and video detection, upgrading curb ramps at intersections and side streets, and repairing various areas of damaged sidewalk.

Drivers should anticipate nighttime lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The 1.4-mile project is estimated for completion in the spring of 2022.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.