Escambia’s New Waste Services Director Now On The Job

January 7, 2022

Escambia County’s new director of waste services is now on the job.

Donald Seitz’s first day was Tuesday, January 3.

A United States Air Force veteran, Seitz brings with him two decades of experience in waste management. Most recently, he served as the landfill division manager for Republic Services in Houston, Texas, were he was responsible for the management of five landfills, six transfer stations and a recycling center. He also oversaw a staff of 110 personnel including managers, supervisors, heavy equipment operators, general laborers, heavy equipment technicians and support staff.

“I’m looking forward to joining Escambia County and serving the people of the County in my new position as Director of the Waste Services Department,” said Seitz. “This is a first-class organization and I’m honored to be a part of it. Moving from Texas to Pensacola, being near the beach was a huge bonus for me and my family.”

Written by William Reynolds 

 