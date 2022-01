Escambia Schools Are Celebrating Literacy Week

The Escambia County School District is celebrating Literacy Week with activities and events at schools across the district.

District 1 school board member Kevin Adams stopped by Kimberly Aiken’s second grade class Wednesday at Beulah Elementary School. He read the book “The Recess Queen” to the class.

“The Recess Queen” offers a fresh look at bullying and conflict resolution, according to the publisher.