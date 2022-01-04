Escambia Relaunches Dashboard To Track Local COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Due to a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Escambia County has relaunched a COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Monday, there were 104 people hospitalized in Escambia County due to coronavirus, two of which were under age 18.

“As we mentioned previously, we will reimplement the COVID-19 dashboard if local hospitalizations reach 50 or higher,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “Unfortunately, we have reached over 100 hospitalizations in a quick time frame. We are going to continue to monitor the local hospitalizations daily, as well as provide weekly updates to the death count provided by the CDC. Our hope is that we see this number drop below 50 again very soon.”