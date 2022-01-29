Escambia Records 3,913 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Last Week

There were 3,913 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths reported over the last week in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health and the CDC. There were 3,193 cases reported during the previous week and 5,010 two weeks ago.

Here is the latest data from FDOH and the CDC:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 72,938 (+3,180)

Positivity rate last week: 41.52%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 1,000

People vaccinated: 168,464 (+375)

Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 57.5%

New hospital admissions: 296

Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): 245

Total deaths reported last 7 days: 32

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 44,198 (+2,278)

Positivity rate last week: 1.14%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 1,232

People vaccinated: 97,804 (+226)

Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 55.6%

New hospital admissions: 36

Total deaths last 7 days: <10

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 5,478,671 (+198,719)

Case positivity rate: 26.4%

Case Rate per 100k: 904..3

Deaths: 64,955 (+206)

Data sources: CDC, Florida Department of Health, Escambia County