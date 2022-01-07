Escambia Man Charged With December Shooting Death

An Escambia County man was arrested Thursday night and charged with the murder of a 21-year old man last week on Louisiana Drive.

Anthony Tyrone Brock, 30, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and firing a weapon in public or on residential property.

The victim, Quandarious Smith, was found with multiple gunshot wounds December 28 in the 100 block of Louisiana Drive. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Brock is being held without bond.