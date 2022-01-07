Escambia Man Charged With December Shooting Death

January 7, 2022

An Escambia County man was arrested Thursday night and charged with the murder of a 21-year old man last week on Louisiana Drive.

Anthony Tyrone Brock, 30, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and firing a weapon in public or on residential property.

The victim, Quandarious Smith, was found with multiple gunshot wounds December 28 in the 100 block of Louisiana Drive. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Brock is being held without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 