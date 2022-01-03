Escambia Had 2,147 New COVID-19 Cases Last Week; Sharp Increase Over Previous Weeks

There were 2,147 new COVID-19 cases reported last week in Escambia County, according to a Florida Department of Health report. That compares to 544 during the week before Christmas and 203 the week before that.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 57,127 (+2,147)

Positivity rate last week: 25.6%

Case Rate per 100k: 168.70

People vaccinated: 164,688 (+759)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 54%

New hospital admissions: 52

Total deaths last 7 days: 0 (CDC data)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 34,032 (+895)

Positivity rate last week: 18.8%

People vaccinated: 95,818 (+507)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 54%

New hospital admissions: 6

Total deaths last 7 days: <10 (CDC data)

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 4,166,392 (+298,455)

Case positivity rate: 26.5

Case Rate per 100k: 135.10

Deaths: 62,504 (+32)