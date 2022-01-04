Escambia Ends December With 19 Residential Structure Fires

January 4, 2022

The annual December “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign in Escambia County ended with 19 red bulbs representing 19 residential structure fires during the month.

The record, set in 2004, was 22 fires during December; the 19 is the second highest.

Each time in December that Escambia County firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green bulb is replaced with a red one of the “Keep the Wreath” green wreaths on display for the month at county fire stations and other public buildings.

The 19 residential structure fires during December in Escambia County included a fire on Quintette Road (above), a Christmas Day fire on Jahaza Street (first below), a Christmas Eve fire on Wild Turkey Road (second below), and a fire on Ashcraft Road (bottom). NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

