Escambia EMS Adding ‘Ambubus’ For Mass Casualty Transports

Escambia County EMS is converting a retired school bus into an AmbuBus.

The Ambubus is just what the name sounds like — a bus that has been transformed into an ambulance for transporting multiple patients at the same time. The seating is removed and replaced with cots, stretchers and areas for medical supplies.

“We can do a mass movement for patients,” Escambia County Public Safety Eric Gilmore said. “If we have a mass casualty, we have to move patients from a hospital, or we have to evacuate, we will have the AmbuBus.”

The bus was donated by the Escambia County School District, and the county has the conversion kit.

The Florida Department of Health has awarded the county a $25,714 grant to install the conversion kit to complete the inside of the bus.

“It can transport 14-16 patients, or more if they are not in serious condition,” Gilmore said. “It will help us move a lot of people real fast.”

Pictured: The inside of two Ambubus vehicles, courtesy First Line Tech.