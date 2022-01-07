Escambia County Graduation Rate Moves Upward. Here’s How Each County High School Did.

Escambia County graduation rates inched up for the last school year, but remained below the state average, according to a Florida Department of Education report.

The report showed a half percent point increase in Escambia County, while the state average was up just 0.1%.

The Class of 2021 graduation rate in Escambia County was 87%, continuing steady gains from 76.1% in 2016. The state graduation rate for 2021 was 90.1%.

Escambia Virtual, West Florida, Pine Forest, Pensacola, Northview and Tate high schools all had graduation rates above the district average.

The 2021 graduation rate for each Escambia County public school or special center was as follows:

Escambia Virtual — 100%

West Florida High — 98.6%

Pine Forest High — 91.2%

Pensacola High — 90.8%

Northview HIgh — 90.6%

Tate High School — 89.8%

District Average — 87%

Washington High — 85.4%

Escambia High — 82.6%

Escambia Westgate — 76.9%

Success Academy — 72.2%

Camelot Academy — 21.1%

“Our hard-working students and our entire district team have shown great resilience in navigating these unprecedented times,” Escambia County School District Superintendent Timothy Smith said. “The increases in district graduation rates over the last two years serve as an example and a reminder of their hard work and dedication. I am both thankful for and amazed at their efforts.”