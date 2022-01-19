EREC Crews Complete Winter Storm Power Restoration Duties In The Carolinas

Crews from Escambia River Electric Cooperative have completed winter storm power restoration duties in the Carolinas.

With up to about five inches of snow of the ground Sunday, they worked to restore power to Broad River Electric Cooperative members. On Monday and into Tuesday, they worked to assist members of Newberry Electric Cooperative in Newberry, South Carolina.

Pictured: EREC crews worked to repair winter storm damage in South Carolina. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.