ECSO Seeks Cantonment Ace Hardware Retail Theft Suspect

January 10, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that allegedly stole several items from the Cantonment Ace Hardware Store in the 1500 block of south Highway 29 in late December.

He was wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, a gray hoodie over a blue shirt, jeans, and shoes that were black and white.  The store noted that it was warm — in the middle 70’s — at the time of theft, making the jacket somewhat unusual.

The man allegedly took a power tool and two batteries.

“We are not a large corporation. We are a small business. We can not tolerate theft,” the store posted on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Surveillance images courtesy Cantonment Ace Hardware for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 