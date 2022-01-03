Updated: Missing, Endangered Adult Has Been Located

January 3, 2022

UPDATED: This missing, endangered adult has been located.

Previous story:

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered adult last seen in Beulah.

Marissa Elise Coats, 32, was last seen about 2 p.m. Monday on Suwanee Road, between Bridlewood Road and Rebel Road. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a black beanie, camo jacket and backpack.

She is 4-foot, 9-inches tall, 110 pounds with dark brown hair and brown/green eyes. Family members described her as being deaf and developmentally delayed.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620

One Response to “Updated: Missing, Endangered Adult Has Been Located”

  1. Beulah Boy on January 3rd, 2022 10:42 pm

    Prayers she will be found quickly and safe. I know the family is grieving for her quick return and prayers for them also.





