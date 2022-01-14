ECSO Is Not Selling T-shirts Via Text Messages. It’s Yet Another Scam.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about text messages claiming to sell ECSO t-shirts.

The text message provides a link to submit payment, and some are even offering a discount. The whole thing is a scam, according to ECSO.

“The ECSO will never send text messages asking for a payment for any type of merchandise,” the ECSO said on social media.

Earlier this week, we told you about an ECSO email scam. Click or tap here for that story and tips avoid scams.