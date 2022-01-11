Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Available Thursday In Cantonment

Community Health Northwest Florida will offer drive-thru COVID-19 on Thursday, January 13 only in Cantonment

The testing will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the back parking lot of Cantonment Pediatrics at South Highway 29. Testing participants should bring an identification and should not enter the pediatric clinic.

The test is PCR (send out), and turnaround time for test results is contingent upon lab processing times. No pre-screening or pre-scheduling is required.