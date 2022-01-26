Cantonment Woman Charged With Fleeing From Deputy At High Rate Of Speed

A Cantonment woman is accused of fleeing from a deputy at a high rate of speed.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol at Ashton Brosnaham Park late last Saturday night when he observed a Pontiac Solstice back into a parking spot as the vehicle’s lights were turned off. He approached the vehicle and illuminated it with his headlights and spotlight in order to tell the driver that the park was closed after dark.

The deputy observed the female driver to have a large nose ring, and he smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle, according to an arrest report. As he approached the vehicle, it sped out of the parking lot. He attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Ashton Brosnaham Drive, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The deputy was able to keep the vehicle’s tail lights in sight as it drove north on Highway 29 and then turned on West Roberts Road. The deputy initiated another traffic stop at the intersection of West Roberts Road and Pine Forest Road, but the vehicle again fled at a high rate of speed south on Pine Forest Road.

The ECSO used the tag number and physical description to positively identify the driver of the vehicle as Sarah Angel Stokes, the report states. Stokes was contacted by phone and agreed to meet the deputy at her father’s home.

Stokes was still wearing the large nose ring and had a strong odor marijuana coming from her person, the report continues. Both attempted traffic stops and the interactions with Stokes were captured on the deputy’s body camera and in-car camera, the report notes.

Stokes was charged with second degree felony fleeing and eluding and released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.