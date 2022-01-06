Cantonment Man Charged With Felony Child Abuse

January 6, 2022

A Cantonment man is facing a felony child cruelty charge.

Adam Thomas Murphy, 41, was charged with felony child abuse without great bodily harm.

Murphy allegedly slapped and headbutted a juvenile, causing a cut on the child’s lip and redness underneath his eye, according to an arrest report. Much of the report is redacted as required by Florida law, so the age of the child and his relationship to Murphy were not released.

Murphy remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $1,000, according to jail records.

The victim refused medical treatment, according to the report.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 