Cantonment Man Charged With Attacking Woman With Machete

January 4, 2022

A Cantonment man has been charged with attacking a woman with a machete after she refused to give him money.

Lorenzo McNeal, 47, was charged with aggravated battery and robbery. He remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $350,000.

McNeal allegedly hit the woman several times with a machete and took $500 in cash, debit cards and two cellphones. The victim told deputies that she knew McNeal and was visiting him the morning of December 3. McNeal began asking about money she received in a lawsuit and his need to pay rent.

She went to a neighbor’s house. McNeal later arrived, threatening her life and to burn the house down if she did not go to the bank and give him money. He then pulled the machete from behind his back and attacked her with the dull side of the blade, the report states.

A deputy interviewing the victim saw smoke rising from the home where the alleged assault took place. The home burned and was found to be arson.

To date, McNeal has not been charged or named as a suspect in the arson.

Pictured above: Flames rage above a structure in Cantonment before the arrival of firefighters the morning on December 3.  NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 