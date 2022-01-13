Arbor Day Tree Giveaway Saturday

January 13, 2022

Escambia County is partnering with UF/IFAS Escambia Extension and West Florida Public Libraries to give away 100 one-gallon trees at three libraries in southern Escambia County.

The giveaway is open to residents of Escambia County beginning at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

  • Pensacola Library – 239 North Spring Street
  • Tryon Library – 1200 Langley Avenue
  • Southwest Library – 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Two trees will be allotted per family. Trees are donated on a first-come, first-served basis and are available while supplies last.

Four different species of trees will be available: pond cypress (Taxodium ascendens); dahoon holly (Illex cassine); mayhaw (Crateagus opaca); and red maple (Acer rubrum). Each site will have 25 of each species as well as “right tree, right place” education and planting information.

Pictured: A red maple tree. Photo courtesy UF/IFAS Escambia Extension for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

