American Airlines Adding New Nonstop Between Pensacola And Boston

January 7, 2022

American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight between Pensacola and Boston.

Service between Logan International Airport and Pensacola International Airport begins in June 2022, part of the Northeast Alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, Logan Airport’s largest carrier.

Passengers on this weekly flight will take off aboard an American Eagle Embraer 175 regional jet. Flights will be on Saturdays and depart Boston at 9 a.m. (EST) and arrive in Pensacola at 11:30 a.m. (CST). Flights depart Pensacola at noon (CST) and arrive in Boston at 4 p.m. (EST).

“We are more than pleased to be a part of the Northeast Alliance expansion,” Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “Boston, in particular, will expand our reach into the northeast thus giving our community new avenues to visit New England.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 