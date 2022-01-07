American Airlines Adding New Nonstop Between Pensacola And Boston

American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight between Pensacola and Boston.

Service between Logan International Airport and Pensacola International Airport begins in June 2022, part of the Northeast Alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, Logan Airport’s largest carrier.

Passengers on this weekly flight will take off aboard an American Eagle Embraer 175 regional jet. Flights will be on Saturdays and depart Boston at 9 a.m. (EST) and arrive in Pensacola at 11:30 a.m. (CST). Flights depart Pensacola at noon (CST) and arrive in Boston at 4 p.m. (EST).

“We are more than pleased to be a part of the Northeast Alliance expansion,” Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “Boston, in particular, will expand our reach into the northeast thus giving our community new avenues to visit New England.”