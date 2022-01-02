Escambia Commission Considers Search Firm To Find Next Permanent County Administrator

January 17, 2022

The Escambia County Commission in is expected to move forward this week with hiring a search firm to find the county’s next administrator.

After the commission terminated Janice Gilley from the position in June 2021, deputy administrator Wes Moreno was named interim and had remained in the position. Commissioners decided in July 2021 not to hurry in finding a permanent replacement.

The county has now advertised for a search firm to assist with the recruitment of a permanent county administrator, and five proposals were received. One of those proposals was tossed because it was addressed to a county other than Escambia.

A committee reviewed the remaining four proposals and recommended Gov HR USA to be the most responsive.

On Tuesday, the commission will vote on their $22,500 proposal, along with an extra $10,000 for the search firm, consultant travel, additional advertisements and other related costs.

The Illinois company, according to their proposal, has conducted over 250 top manager level recruitments such as county administrators and city managers. The firm offered a timeline recommendation that has a new Escambia County administrator named within 14 weeks.

If Escambia County hires the GovHR recommended candidate and that person leaves within the first 12 months, Gov HR will conduct another recruitment at cost.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 