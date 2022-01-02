Escambia Commission Considers Search Firm To Find Next Permanent County Administrator

The Escambia County Commission in is expected to move forward this week with hiring a search firm to find the county’s next administrator.

After the commission terminated Janice Gilley from the position in June 2021, deputy administrator Wes Moreno was named interim and had remained in the position. Commissioners decided in July 2021 not to hurry in finding a permanent replacement.

The county has now advertised for a search firm to assist with the recruitment of a permanent county administrator, and five proposals were received. One of those proposals was tossed because it was addressed to a county other than Escambia.

A committee reviewed the remaining four proposals and recommended Gov HR USA to be the most responsive.

On Tuesday, the commission will vote on their $22,500 proposal, along with an extra $10,000 for the search firm, consultant travel, additional advertisements and other related costs.

The Illinois company, according to their proposal, has conducted over 250 top manager level recruitments such as county administrators and city managers. The firm offered a timeline recommendation that has a new Escambia County administrator named within 14 weeks.

If Escambia County hires the GovHR recommended candidate and that person leaves within the first 12 months, Gov HR will conduct another recruitment at cost.